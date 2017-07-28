FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Weak earnings, tobacco shares drag S&P 500 lower
July 28, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Weak earnings, tobacco shares drag S&P 500 lower

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 slipped on Friday on negative reactions to earnings reports from high-profile names such as Amazon, Exxon and Starbucks and a drop in shares of tobacco companies.

The Dow industrials, however, set a third-consecutive record closing high, buoyed by Chevron after the energy company's results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.76 points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,830.31, the S&P 500 lost 3.32 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,472.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.51 points, or 0.12 percent, to 6,374.68.

The Dow rose 1.2 percent for the week while the S&P ticked 0.02 percent lower and the Nasdaq ended the week down 0.2 percent.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski

