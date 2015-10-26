FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 ends down with energy, Apple
October 26, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday after recent gains as energy shares fell with oil prices and Apple retreated a day before its quarterly results.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.65 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,623.05, the S&P 500 lost 3.97 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,071.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,034.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
