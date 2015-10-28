FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs after Fed in volatile trading
October 28, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs after Fed in volatile trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher after a volatile session on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy by signaling a December interest rate hike was still on the table.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 197.35 points, or 1.12 percent, to 17,778.78, the S&P 500 gained 24.32 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,090.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 65.55 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,095.69. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

