US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips; investors assess earnings, rate outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday as the market digested the potential for an interest rate hike in December, as well as some disappointing tech earnings reports and a possible massive pharmaceutical merger.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,756.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,089.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,074.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)