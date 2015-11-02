FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies, Nasdaq 100 hits 15-yr high
November 2, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies, Nasdaq 100 hits 15-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their recent run with sharp gains on Monday, as the beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry led increases across all sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.15 points, or 0.93 percent, to 17,828.69, the S&P 500 gained 24.68 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15.

The Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level since March 2000 and was less than a point away from its record closing high. (Reporting by Lews Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese)

