US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after energy slide, Yellen comments

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible rate hike in December added to investor caution.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.44 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,868.71, the S&P 500 lost 7.38 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,102.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.65 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,142.48.