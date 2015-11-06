FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as after strong jobs data
November 6, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after a robust job report for October pointed to a stronger labor market and boost prospects that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.66 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,832.77. The S&P 500 lost 3.4 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,096.53 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 4.19 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,123.55. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

