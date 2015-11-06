US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. closes flat after strong jobs report

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index ended little changed on Friday, with a rise in financials countered by a big slide in utilities and other sectors, as Wall Street took a strong U.S. jobs report released earlier in the day as a sign the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,910.33, the S&P 500 lost 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,099.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,147.12.