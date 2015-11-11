FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Chinese data
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Chinese data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after data from China appeared to make the case for further stimulus measures from Beijing, even as investors brace for a possible U.S. interest rate hike in December.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,781.59, the S&P 500 was up 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,085.73 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.88 points, or 0.29 percent, at 5,098.13. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.