US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pushed down by commodities, rate comments
November 12, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pushed down by commodities, rate comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their worst session in over a month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an interest-rate rise next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 254.28 points, or 1.44 percent, to 17,447.94, the S&P 500 lost 28.99 points, or 1.4 percent, to 2,046.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 61.94 points, or 1.22 percent, to 5,005.08.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
