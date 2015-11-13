FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on tech, retailer selloff
November 13, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on tech, retailer selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell sharply on Friday and capped its worst week since August, hurt by a selloff in technology companies, while department stores dropped on concerns about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 202.03 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,246.04, the S&P 500 lost 22.8 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,023.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.20 points, or 1.54 percent, to 4,927.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

