US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on tech, retailer selloff

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell sharply on Friday and capped its worst week since August, hurt by a selloff in technology companies, while department stores dropped on concerns about the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 202.03 points, or 1.16 percent, to 17,246.04, the S&P 500 lost 22.8 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,023.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.20 points, or 1.54 percent, to 4,927.88. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)