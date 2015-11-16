FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2015 / 9:05 PM / in 2 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends higher, led by energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday with major gains in energy shares as investors bet Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term effect on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 237.31 points, or 1.38 percent, to 17,482.55, the S&P 500 gained 30.09 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,053.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.73 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,984.62.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

