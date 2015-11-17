US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Wal-Mart results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings from Wal-Mart and Home Depot allayed fears of a retail slowdown after last week’s sharp selloff in the sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.5 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,495.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,054.53 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 6.70 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,991.32. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)