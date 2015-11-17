FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sheds gains after Hanover bomb scare
November 17, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St sheds gains after Hanover bomb scare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer match in Hanover between Germany and Netherlands was called off over fears of a planned bombing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,488.69, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,050.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.40 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,986.02.

A German official said no explosives were found and no arrests made in Hanover. The alleged threats came days after coordinated attacks, including bombs near a soccer stadium, left 129 dead in Paris on Friday.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski

