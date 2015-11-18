FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Fed minutes eyed
November 18, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Fed minutes eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting, but investors remained cautious due to heightened security concerns after last week’s attacks in Paris.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.66 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,517.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.11 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,055.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 17.33 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,003.35. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

