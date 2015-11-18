FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply after Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed with gains of more than 1 percent on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 246.99 points, or 1.41 percent, to 17,736.49, the S&P 500 gained 33.08 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,083.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.19 points, or 1.79 percent, to 5,075.20. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.