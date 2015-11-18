US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed with gains of more than 1 percent on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 246.99 points, or 1.41 percent, to 17,736.49, the S&P 500 gained 33.08 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,083.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 89.19 points, or 1.79 percent, to 5,075.20. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)