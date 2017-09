Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, setting them up for their best weekly performance since October.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.96 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,743.71, the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,085.7 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 22.80 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,096.44. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)