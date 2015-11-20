FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; S&P posts best week since Dec
#Market News
November 20, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; S&P posts best week since Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with healthcare and consumer stock rising and investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest rate hike.

The S&P 500 posted its best weekly gain since December 2014.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.13 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,824.88, the S&P 500 gained 7.94 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,089.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,104.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

