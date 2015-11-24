FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on energy lift
#Market News
November 24, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on energy lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares closed higher on Tuesday as the S&P energy sector rose along with crude oil prices and investors focused on global politics after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.18 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,813.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.67 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,089.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,102.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

