FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, data points to recovery
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, data points to recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as a barrage of data painted a picture of moderate U.S. economic growth, giving Federal Reserve policymakers more to chew on as they consider whether to raise interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,824.88, the S&P 500 was up 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,089.8 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,108.14. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.