US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat as investors eye holiday sales

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The major U.S. stock indexes ended Friday little changed in light trading, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted about early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season.

Wrapping up a short session following Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 17,798.49. The S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,090.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.38 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,127.53. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernadette Baum)