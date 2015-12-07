FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices fall
December 7, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Monday as oil prices touched their lowest in nearly seven years after OPEC’s meeting ended in disagreement over production cuts and without a reference to its output ceiling.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.64 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,810.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,087.11 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,139.49. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

