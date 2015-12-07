FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down with drop in energy shares
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down with drop in energy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as oil prices dipped to their lowest point in nearly seven years, pushing the S&P energy index to its biggest one-day loss since August.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.91 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,731.72, the S&P 500 lost 14.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,077.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.46 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,101.81.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
