US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall as oil rally dissipates

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed down in a choppy session on Wednesday as oil resumed its decline and the S&P 500 fell through a technical support level ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next that is likely to result in an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.03 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,492.97, the S&P 500 lost 15.93 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,047.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.38 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,022.87. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)