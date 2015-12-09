FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall as oil rally dissipates
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks fall as oil rally dissipates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed down in a choppy session on Wednesday as oil resumed its decline and the S&P 500 fell through a technical support level ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next that is likely to result in an interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.03 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,492.97, the S&P 500 lost 15.93 points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,047.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.38 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,022.87. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.