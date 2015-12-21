FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple, Microsoft boost
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Apple, Microsoft boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday, helped by a bounce in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital shares after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 123.2 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,251.75, the S&P 500 had gained 15.67 points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,021.22 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.84 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,968.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.