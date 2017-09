Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as crude prices edged up, recovering some of their Monday losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 66.7 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,594.97, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,065.35 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 24.97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,065.95. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)