Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as crude oil gave up Tuesday’s gains after forecasts indicated cold weather in Europe and the United States would be short-lived.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,708.07, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,076.14 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 6.33 points, or 0.12 percent, to 5,101.61. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)