NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street dropped on Wednesday as Brent crude slid towards 11-year lows and Apple weighed on the S&P 500 index, which clung to a meager gain for 2015.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.45 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,603.53, the S&P 500 lost 15.05 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,063.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.09 points, or 0.82 percent, to 5,065.85. (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard)