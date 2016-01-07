FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles on China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 posted its largest daily drop since September on Thursday as concerns over the health of the Chinese economy and a relentless slide in oil prices rattled investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 392.41 points, or 2.32 percent, to 16,514.1, the S&P 500 lost 47.17 points, or 2.37 percent, to 1,943.09 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 146.34 points, or 3.03 percent, to 4,689.43.

The Dow recorded its worst 4-day start to a year in more than a century. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

