US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Historic start to a year as Wall St reels on China woes
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Historic start to a year as Wall St reels on China woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow industrials posted their worst 5-day start to a year on record on Friday on continued worries that a slowdown in China could damage the global economy, even as U.S. jobs growth was stronger than expected.

For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 167.65 points, or 1.02 percent, to 16,346.45, the S&P 500 lost 21.06 points, or 1.08 percent, to 1,922.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.80 points, or 0.98 percent, to 4,643.63.

The weekly declines on the S&P and Dow, 6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, were the largest for any week going back to September 2011.

Data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed the 5-day declines for both indexes were the largest on record to mark the start of the year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
