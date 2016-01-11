FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed after volatile session
January 11, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed after volatile session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, recovering from recent sharp selling, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares weighed on the market along with caution ahead of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.78 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,398.23, the S&P 500 gained 1.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,637.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
