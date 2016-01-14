FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St rebound, volume strong
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St rebound, volume strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Thursday as investors snapped up battered shares including those in the energy sector, while financials rose after upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 226.34 points, or 1.4 percent, to 16,377.75, the S&P 500 gained 31.48 points, or 1.67 percent, to 1,921.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 88.94 points, or 1.97 percent, to 4,615.00.

Close to 10 billion shares were traded in U.S. exchanges, the most for any day in nearly a month.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.