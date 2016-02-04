FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly up, helped by materials shares
February 4, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends slightly up, helped by materials shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out a second straight gain on Thursday as materials shares rose with commodities prices, but disappointing forecasts from retailers and anxiety ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.13 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,416.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,915.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,509.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

