US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower in broad selloff
February 5, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower in broad selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.3 percent on Friday, leading a selloff on Wall Street that followed weak forecasts from companies including LinkedIn and worries about lofty valuations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 211.75 points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,204.83, the S&P 500 had lost 35.43 points, or 1.85 percent, to 1,880.02 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 146.42 points, or 3.25 percent, to 4,363.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

