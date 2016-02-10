FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Yellen comments
February 10, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after Yellen comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said conditions in the United States would allow the Fed to pursue “gradual” adjustments to monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 16,067.49,

The S&P 500 was up 10.48 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,862.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 48.49 points, or 1.14 percent, at 4,317.25. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

