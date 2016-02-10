US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat as energy and materials weigh

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, cutting its gains late in the session as commodity-related shares fell, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered a mixed view on the rate outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 15,914.87, the S&P 500 had lost 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,851.82 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 14.83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,283.59.