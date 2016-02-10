FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat as energy and materials weigh
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P ends flat as energy and materials weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, cutting its gains late in the session as commodity-related shares fell, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered a mixed view on the rate outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 99.51 points, or 0.62 percent, to 15,914.87, the S&P 500 had lost 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,851.82 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 14.83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,283.59.

Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.