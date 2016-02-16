FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Consumer sector leads as Wall St rallies
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Consumer sector leads as Wall St rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street minted its second straight session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 220.72 points, or 1.38 percent, to 16,194.56, the S&P 500 gained 30.69 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,895.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.44 points, or 2.27 percent, to 4,435.96.

The S&P 500 posted its largest two-day percentage gain since August. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
