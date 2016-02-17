FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Crude, data trigger third straight Wall St rally
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Crude, data trigger third straight Wall St rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped while better than expected economic data helped allay growth concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 255.37 points, or 1.58 percent, to 16,451.78, the S&P 500 had gained 31.04 points, or 1.64 percent, to 1,926.62 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 98.11 points, or 2.21 percent, to 4,534.07. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.