US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P closes above 2,000 as energy shares lead
March 7, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P closes above 2,000 as energy shares lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Monday as a spike in energy shares offset declines in large-cap technology names, with the S&P 500 ticking up to a two-month high.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.18 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,073.95, the S&P 500 had gained 1.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,001.76 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 8.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,708.25.

The S&P notched its fifth consecutive session of gains, a streak not seen since October, and closed above 2,000 for the first time since Jan. 5. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
