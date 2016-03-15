US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips before Fed as healthcare drags

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Healthcare and materials stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Tuesday in a second straight day of quiet trading as investors cautiously awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,251.39, the S&P 500 lost 3.72 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,015.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.61 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,728.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)