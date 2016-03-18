FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, pushing S&P 500 positive for 2016
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 8:09 PM / a year ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises, pushing S&P 500 positive for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo to “in 2016” from “on”)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed positive for the year for the first time in 2016 on Friday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish tone and a strengthening economic outlook compelled investors to take on more risk.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.59 points, or 0.67 percent, to 17,599.08, the S&P 500 gained 8.7 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,049.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.66 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,795.65. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.