US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Indexes end down for week, break winning streak

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks broke a five-week winning streak on Thursday as a strengthening dollar weighed on commodity-related shares.

Major indexes ended the session nearly unchanged, paring losses late in the day.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 13.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,516.28, the S&P 500 lost 0.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,036 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.64 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,773.51. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)