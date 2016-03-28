FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; energy shares slip
March 28, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat; energy shares slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced concerns about potential interest rate hikes and a dip in oil prices pushed down energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 19.73 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,535.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,037.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,766.79. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

