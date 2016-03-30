FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Yellen comments fuel further climb in stocks
March 30, 2016

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Yellen comments fuel further climb in stocks

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plowed further into positive territory for 2016 on Wednesday, helped for a second session by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that eased anxiety about potential interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 83.55 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,716.66, the S&P 500 gained 8.95 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,063.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.67 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,869.29. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

