US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly; S&P ekes out Q1 gain
March 31, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly; S&P ekes out Q1 gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended down slightly on Thursday but the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for the quarter after a month-long rally that rescued stocks from their worst start to a year since 2009.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,685.5, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,059.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,869.85. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

