US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as earnings loom
April 5, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as earnings loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors took gains off the table after a recent rally and ahead of an upcoming quarterly reporting season that is expected to reveal sharply lower earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 133.06 points, or 0.75 percent, to 17,603.94, the S&P 500 lost 20.89 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,045.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.86 points, or 0.98 percent, to 4,843.93. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)

