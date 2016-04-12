FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up almost 1 pct, boosted by oil rally
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street up almost 1 pct, boosted by oil rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained on Tuesday, led by surging energy shares that were buttressed by rising oil prices, as investors scooped up equities with an expected tepid corporate earnings season under way.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.12 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,721.53, the S&P 500 gained 19.73 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,061.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to 4,872.09.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.