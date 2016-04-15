US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts weekly gain despite Friday dip

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes closed up for a seventh week in the last nine.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.38 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,897.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.09 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,080.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,938.22.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.8 pct, the S&P added 1.6 percent, the Nasdaq gained 1.8 percent.