US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Disney, Hasbro lift Wall St as earnings heat up
April 18, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Disney, Hasbro lift Wall St as earnings heat up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a nine-month high on Monday, as Hasbro and Disney shares lifted the consumer discretionary sector while investors braced for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports through the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.98 points, or 0.59 percent, to 18,002.44, the S&P 500 gained 13.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,094.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,960.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

