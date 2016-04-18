US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Disney, Hasbro lift Wall St as earnings heat up

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a nine-month high on Monday, as Hasbro and Disney shares lifted the consumer discretionary sector while investors braced for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports through the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 104.98 points, or 0.59 percent, to 18,002.44, the S&P 500 gained 13.62 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,094.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.80 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,960.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)