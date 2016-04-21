US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St snaps 3-day win streak on mixed earnings

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions on Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports and a warning by Verizon Communications that a strike by workers would likely impact its bottom line.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.19 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,985.08, the S&P 500 lost 10.86 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,091.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.24 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,945.89. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)